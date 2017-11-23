David Moyes Shocked by West Ham Fan's Chants Against the Board in Watford Defeat

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Newly appointed West Ham manager David Moyes says he was shocked to hear the club's fans call for the board to be sacked during Sunday's 2-0 defeat away at Watford.

The loss was Moyes' first game in charge of West Ham, and chants of "sack the board" could clearly be heard from the West Ham fans as the game began to get away from their side.

The club's hierarchy, led by David Sullivan; David Gold and Karren Brady, have received plenty of criticism for their recent decisions, including the appointment of Moyes as manager following the dismissal of Slaven Bilic.


Moyes however has called for everyone at the club to pull together to help the side get out of their current relegation battle, with HITC quoting the Scotsman as saying: "I want everyone to be together. 


"I am not aware of the problems before I came, I was a bit surprised when I heard it [the board criticism]. I want them behind us to give us a chance of winning."

West Ham are currently eighteenth in the Premier League, having won just two of their opening twelve games of the season, and host Leicester in Moyes' first home game as manager on Friday.

