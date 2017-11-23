Everton 1-5 Atalanta: Toffees Succumb to Humiliating Defeat in Europa League Dead Rubber

Everton have failed to restore some lost pride in their Europa League journey as they were crushed 5-1 by Atalanta.

Despite an initial dominance in possession for the hosts, Atalanta took the lead after less than 15 minutes thanks to Bryan Cristante.

The Italian collected a cross from Timothy Castagne, coming from the right-hand side, and curled the ball home before any Everton defender could intervene.

The guests easily broke the deadlock only 12 minutes after a slow beginning for both sides. Castagne served a sharp cross inside the box from the right flank as Cristante anticipated teammate Petagna and Everton defenders to send the ball inside the goal.

The Toffees had an interesting chance to make it all square by the half-hour mark when Mirallas dribble Palomino and ended up face-to-face with Berisha, who pushed away his shot. The bounced ball was later picked up by Ramirez, whose kick finished way over the bar.

Paco Gomez, Petagna up front is too hot for Everton to handle. At the back Atalanta have got Palomino as a strong centre back. I can't see anything but a good win for the away team. #EvertonAtalanta — amparajuli (@amparajuli) November 23, 2017

Everton looked more and more motivated towards the end of the first half. In one chance, a brilliant piece of defending by Brazilian defender Toloi prevented Tom Davies' left-footed shot from entering the goal by a matter of inches.

Seconds before the end, Mirallas again threatened the guests' goal as he picked a brilliant cross by Rooney and thumped the ball, which was saved expertly by Berisha.

The first seconds of the second half could have been lethal for Everton as Atalanta were awarded a penalty after Williams tackled Crisante inside the box.

Decided to watch #BluePlanet instead of #EvertonAtalanta as the dolphins appear to be better organised than our back four — Stephen Mosses (@stemosses) November 23, 2017

However, Papu Gomez's effort was way too central and weak to be effective and young Toffee keeper Joel Robles comfortably parred his and Freuler's attempts.

Disappointed by the missed chance, Gomez tried again to double the score as he pasted over the Everton defence and curled a beautiful shot. However, Robles denied his dreams to score in Liverpool for the second time.

The Spanish keeper also came to the rescue when Hateboer picked up the ball and thumped from a tight angle, but Robles sent it over the bar.

The Italians eventually managed to double their lead thanks again to Cristante, who, profiting from a corner, headed home to the Atalanta fans' joy.

Everton eventually found a way through twenty minutes before the end when Mirallas, one of the most active players of the match, ran alone inside the box from the right flank and served for Ramirez. The former Malaga man's shot was helped by a few deflections on its way in and kept hopes to draw alive.

A few seconds later, Everton were certain to have finally made it all square when Michael Keane was the protagonist of a header that passed the line but the referee ruled a foul to the Englishman.

In a matter of three minutes, Atalanta scored two goals that put an end to the game once and for all. Robin Gosens' stunner was too much for Robles to stop, before Cornelius made it four for the visitors, as the youngster found an easy goal from the edge of the box profiting from a shocked defence's lack of attention.

The Danish then added a cherry to the evening for the Italian visitors by adding a fifth of the night with a header.

Understandably, the few Merseyside fans remained almost completely silent throughout the game. Caretaker manager David Unsworth's decision to line up with nine different players from those who started against Crystal Palace last week, did not pay off as Everton's Europa League campaign continues in abject embarrassment.