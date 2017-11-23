Everton Plot Deal for Charlton Athletic Defensive Starlet & Arsenal Target

Everton are planning to hijack Arsenal's deal for Charlton Athletic defender Ezri Konsa, when the transfer window opens in January, according to ESPN.

The young defender is the latest prospect to capture the attention of teams in England's top flight and could follow the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Gomez and Ademola Lookman in making an illustrious move to the Premier League - with the report claiming the League One side are resigned to losing the 20-year-old's services in the near future.

Great result today and 3 points ! Bring on Saturday 💪🏽 #cafc pic.twitter.com/jbKt3yU7EH — Ezri Konsa (@Ekonsa15) November 21, 2017

Arsenal have heavily courted Konsa this season, often sending scouts to monitor the stalwart, as they prepare to make an approach. However it seems as though Everton are planning to win the race to the players signature, by making first-contact as soon as the market re-opens.

What may help the Toffees in their pursuit of the defender, is the fact that the Merseyside outfit have previous with Charlton, having recently completed a deal for Lookman from the Valley before the start of this campaign.

The centre-back has stood out for club and country in the last 12 months, having assisted England in winning the U20's World Cup back in June. Konsa has also made over 50 appearances for Charlton, since making his debut for the side last season.

It will be interesting to see whether Charlton's prodigy opts for the illustrious move to the Emirates, or whether he perhaps sees joining the new project at Goodison as a better career move.