Former Juventus Youth Coach Vincenzo Chiarenza Backs Liverpool Star for Move to Serie A

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been backed to make a move to reigning Serie A champions Juventus by one of the club's former youth coaches.

Can has become an integral part of Liverpool's starting lineup since joining from Bayer Leverkusen for £9.75m in 2014, but former Juventus youth coach Vincenzo Chiarenza has claimed that a move to Juve would help the 23-year-old Germany international to further develop his career.

Speaking to IBTimes, Chiarenza, who also had two spells at Lazio during a journeyman playing career through Italy, claimed: "If Emre Can decides to join a team like Juventus, he would then join one of the most historical Italian and European teams.





"On the other hand, Liverpool is also a historic club in England,"





The former defender went on to say: "Having said that, if Can signs for Juventus, it would help him further develop as a player. A move to Juventus can be good for Can, if you are looking at the long-term benefit."

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Can's contract at Anfield is set to expire in the summer, and Juventus chief executive Beppe Marotta has already confirmed his side's interest in the German international.

Juve could however face competition for the midfielder, with Premier League leaders Manchester City and Bayern Munich, the club where Can made his first professional appearance, both also reported to be interested in his services.

Can has so far scored 11 goals in 145 Liverpool appearances, and with 20 German caps, will be hoping to secure his place in the defending champions' squad for next summer's World Cup in Russia.