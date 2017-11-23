Jamie Carragher Names a Surprise Premier League Star With Delivery as Good as Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is having a stormer of a season, and is going the right way about a PFA Player of the Year award if he continues in the same vein for the rest of the campaign.

The Belgian maestro has been at the heart of everything brilliant about Manchester City so far this campaign and has demonstrated his all round game superbly at the Etihad.

One notable aspect of De Bruyne's game is his pinpoint delivery - the star just seems to have a knack of serving up dream crosses and long range passes for forwards to get on the end of, and fans have been in awe of this particular skill of his this season.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher reckons another Premier League star might take the biscuit ahead of him when it comes to crossing.

Speaking to Sky, he said: "He's playing just to the right of a midfield three where he can slip players in but by moving five or 10 yards to the right he's in a crossing position and there's no better crosser of a ball in the Premier League, perhaps with the exception of Kieran Trippier at Tottenham.

"But while you normally associate crossing with getting to the byline and someone powering in a header, De Bruyne crosses along the floor, whipping it in with so much pace. Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero will thrive off that."

Full-back Trippier is certainly pretty handy when it comes to whipping the ball into the danger area, but is likely overlooked by many for the position he plays and his lower profile than other players in the league.

