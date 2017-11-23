Jamie Carragher Names a Surprise Premier League Star With Delivery as Good as Kevin De Bruyne

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Kevin De Bruyne is having a stormer of a season, and is going the right way about a PFA Player of the Year award if he continues in the same vein for the rest of the campaign.

The Belgian maestro has been at the heart of everything brilliant about Manchester City so far this campaign and has demonstrated his all round game superbly at the Etihad.

One notable aspect of De Bruyne's game is his pinpoint delivery - the star just seems to have a knack of serving up dream crosses and long range passes for forwards to get on the end of, and fans have been in awe of this particular skill of his this season.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

However, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher reckons another Premier League star might take the biscuit ahead of him when it comes to crossing.

Speaking to Sky, he said: "He's playing just to the right of a midfield three where he can slip players in but by moving five or 10 yards to the right he's in a crossing position and there's no better crosser of a ball in the Premier League, perhaps with the exception of Kieran Trippier at Tottenham. 

"But while you normally associate crossing with getting to the byline and someone powering in a header, De Bruyne crosses along the floor, whipping it in with so much pace. Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero will thrive off that."

Full-back Trippier is certainly pretty handy when it comes to whipping the ball into the danger area, but is likely overlooked by many for the position he plays and his lower profile than other players in the league.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters