Jermaine Jenas Says Spurs' 'Arrogance' Has Been Costing Them Against Big Teams

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Former Spurs star Jermaine Jenas has blamed Tottenham's perceived arrogance for their loss against Arsenal last Saturday.

The North London derby produced, perhaps, the most shocking result of the Premier League's return from the international break, with the Gunners beating their rivals 2-0, despite their insane form this season.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

And Jenas reckons that their record against the bigger teams in the league comes as a result of their arrogance.

“It’s a weird one because obviously you look back to the North London derby, the game against Manchester United at Old Trafford,” he said to BT Sport. “They went into those games kind of playing the Spurs way.

“They are at a level now where they are quite arrogant, they are playing good football, they pop it around quickly, they are one of the most enjoyable teams to watch in the Premier League when they are really at it.

"And I felt especially in the game at the weekend, that arrogance went a little bit too far, they forgot that it's a battle, they forgot that it’s a fight, maybe a little bit of more of that needs to be involved in their tactics in the way they approach these bigger games.”

Saturday's result saw Chelsea leapfrog Tottenham for third place on the Premier League table, with the Blues beating Bournemouth 4-0. But the Wembley side have some favourable looking fixtures coming up in the form of matches against West Brom, Leicester City and Watford.

