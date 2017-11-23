Liverpool & Arsenal Reported to Be Front Runners in Chase for Schalke 04 Star Leon Goretzka

Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka has been making waves in Europe this season, with several clubs now interested in acquiring his signature next year.

The 22-year-old German attacker will be out of contract at the end of the campaign and will be free to speak to other clubs in January, when his deal will only have six months left to run.

Arsene Wenger has supposedly identified the player as a potential replacement for Mesut Ozil, who is very likely to leave London next season, having failed to agree fresh terms with Arsenal so far. While Liverpool boss Jurgen club is reported as being extremely keen on signing his countryman, who has scored four goals in nine Bundesliga appearances from midfield this season.





The Reds boss is also said to be in contact with the talented midfielder and is trying his best to convince him to choose Anfield as his next destination.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all thought to be monitoring the player as well, but according to the Gambling Times at least, the Reds and the Gunners are in pole position to complete the signing.

Conflicting reports, however, claim that Goretzka has already agreed to move to Barcelona next summer, but Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel is adamant that the player will stay put; although he admits that he hasn't been told of his decision.

"I think if Schalke had no chance to keep him I would be the first to know that," he said to SportBild. "But I haven't received that kind of information until now. Leon will make a decision soon without us building any pressure on him."