Man City Face Fight to Keep Under 19s Starlet With Liverpool Among Clubs Circling

By 90Min
November 23, 2017

Manchester City look set to have a battle on their hands, if they are to keep hold of highly rated Javairo Dilrosun, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in the the 19-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder.

A regular in the Netherlands' youth sides, Dilrosun has impressed since joining City's Academy from Ajax in 2014, but with his contract set to expire next summer, a number of big name teams from across the continent are on alert.

According to The Daily Mail, German sides Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are both interested in Dilrosun, as are Italian champions Juventus and Spanish outfit Valencia.

Closer to home, it is also thought that City's Premier League rivals Liverpool are monitoring the situation of the young Dutchman.

Having lost another highly rated young midfielder in the summer with Jadon Sancho's shock transfer to Dortmund, City are thought to be keen to keep hold of another one of their young assets, so a new contract offer may soon be on the cards for the youngster.

Though he has yet to make an appearance for Pep Guardiola's senior Manchester City side, Dilrosun has already made 30 appearances for the Under 23 side, scoring twice, despite being just nineteen years of age.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters