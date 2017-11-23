Man City Face Fight to Keep Under 19s Starlet With Liverpool Among Clubs Circling

Manchester City look set to have a battle on their hands, if they are to keep hold of highly rated Javairo Dilrosun, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in the the 19-year-old Dutch attacking midfielder.

A regular in the Netherlands' youth sides, Dilrosun has impressed since joining City's Academy from Ajax in 2014, but with his contract set to expire next summer, a number of big name teams from across the continent are on alert.

Manchester City face difficult task to keep Javairo Dilrosun with Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus interested https://t.co/I3iF5wjvLb pic.twitter.com/3qog4J8ja8 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 22, 2017

According to The Daily Mail, German sides Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are both interested in Dilrosun, as are Italian champions Juventus and Spanish outfit Valencia.

Closer to home, it is also thought that City's Premier League rivals Liverpool are monitoring the situation of the young Dutchman.

Having lost another highly rated young midfielder in the summer with Jadon Sancho's shock transfer to Dortmund, City are thought to be keen to keep hold of another one of their young assets, so a new contract offer may soon be on the cards for the youngster.

Though he has yet to make an appearance for Pep Guardiola's senior Manchester City side, Dilrosun has already made 30 appearances for the Under 23 side, scoring twice, despite being just nineteen years of age.