New Book Reveals Jurgen Klopp Almost Had Secret Liverpool Talks Exposed at Basketball Game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp boasts one of the most charismatic personalities in world football, and while it often appears as though he is one of the most open men in the game, he does still harbour a number of secrets, including how his talks with Liverpool were nearly uncovered and that he almost signed Kevin De Bruyne.

The source of these secrets is German journalist Raphael Honigstein, whose new book, 'Klopp: Bring the Noise' offers an unrivalled insight into the career and life of the Liverpool boss.

Here's how Jurgen Klopp's 'secret' Liverpool talks were almost uncovered... by a basketball fanhttps://t.co/hAJTtI05Yh pic.twitter.com/hoAh1Ftr93 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) November 23, 2017

In the book, Honigstein reveals that Klopp's first meeting with the Reds' hierarchy was set for October 1, 2015 in New York. A time in which Brendan Rodgers was still in charge, ensuring the encounter needed to be kept on the down-low, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

No deal had been made for the German to takeover at that stage, but there were numerous occasions when the cat could have been let out of the bag. Honigstein wrote how Klopp and his agent Marc Kosicke were first grilled in the Lufthansa Lounge at Munich airport as to why they were headed for the 'Big Apple.'

"We're watching a basketball game," was the response, although the NBA season was not set to start for another month. The pair were then later spotted at their hotel by a Mainz fan, who instantly recognised his club's former boss.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

It has also been revealed that Klopp thought he was set to clinch the signature of Belgium star De Bruyne, as in 2013 the midfielder was looking for the exit door at Chelsea.

A move to Borussia Dortmund had been lined up, with Klopp even going as far as texting the now City star on the day of the Champions League final in 2013, where he expressed his delight at the prospect of working alongside him.

However, the move never transpired as Chelsea bailed out at the last moment, ensuring the Belgian international went to Wolfsburg, and then Manchester City...and the rest is history.