Paul Clement Confident Swansea Can Emulate Bournemouth's Rise Up the Premier League Table

Swansea manager Paul Clement remains optimistic over Swansea's chances of climbing their way out of the relegation zone, as he looks to Bournemouth's revival for inspiration ahead of the pairs clash on Saturday.

The Cherries started the season struggling to string together a consistent run of performances, winning just one of their first eight league games, before turning it around and winning three of their last four, which has catapulted them up to 13th in the table.

It is a feat which Clement is hoping to replicate with the Swans after succumbing to six league defeats in their last seven matches.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Desperate for a upturn in performances and results like Eddie Howe's side, Clement told the club's website: “You see what’s happened at Bournemouth. After a difficult start, they have got two good away wins at Stoke and Newcastle and a really good win at home against Huddersfield.

“That’s what can happen. Your form can come back out of nowhere and when you’re least expecting it.

Swansea City matches have really turned into a loathsome weekend ritual. — マット (@OldDominionJack) November 18, 2017

“Bournemouth have stuck to their principles, as they have done throughout their time in the Premier League, and they have had some good results recently.”

With an appreciation for how Bournemouth have turned their season around, Clement is aware of the danger they pose and admits his side need to be on the front foot from the outset at the Liberty Stadium.

He added: “We have to play well. I have watched all Bournemouth’s games. They got themselves in a good position with a couple of set-plays last week and also at Newcastle.

“They are a good side – good with the ball and with a couple of strikers who are dangerous. We are going to have to play well because they are coming off the back of some good results.”