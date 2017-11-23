PHOTO: Hector Bellerin Trolls Tottenham Fans With Comment on Girlfriend's Instagram Post

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin has taken the fierce north London rivalry off-field as he trolled Tottenham fans with a comment on his girlfriend's Instagram account.

The 22-year-old is obviously still riding high after playing a part in the Gunners 2-0 victory over Spurs last week, and with bragging rights well and truly earned Bellerin is ensuring he cashes in on the moment - if his comment on social media is anything to go by.

Bellerin's girlfriend, Shree Patel has been uploading photos from one of her photoshoots on Instagram and the right-back's response to one in particular will have Arsenal fans grinning, and Tottenham's waiting in anticipation for their next meeting in February.

Bellerin's comment read: "Looking like north London," which was accompanied by a smirking face emoji.

Image by Joanna Durkan

The 22-year-old's dig at Tottenham was not his first following the clash last week, as merely hours after the final whistle Bellerin posted on Twitter to boast about his side's victory.

The north London derby saw Arsenal starve Tottenham of the ball which made the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen spectators, as goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez returned the bragging rights to the Emirates for the first time in the Premier League since 2014.

It ensured Mauricio Pochettino's side continued their poor form away from home against the top six clubs, and closed the gap to just one point between the two fierce rivals.