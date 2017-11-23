Steven Gerrard Hails Return of 'Magnificant' Rhian Brewster But Warns Striker Must Remain Grounded

Liverpool legend and the club's current Under 18's manager, Steven Gerrard has heaped praise on Rhian Brewster, commending the striker for his 'magnificent' return to club football following his sensational performances in England's Under-17 World Cup triumph.

The highly-rated striker has continued in the same vein which saw him clinch the tournament's Golden Boot, as he netted in the Under-23's victory over Everton last week, before scoring against Sevilla to secure the club's Under-19s' place in the last 16 of the UEFA Youth League.

Rhian Brewster's last 5 games:



vs USA U17 ⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️

vs Brazil U17 ⚽️⚽️⚽️

vs Spain U17 ⚽️

vs Everton U23 ⚽️

vs Sevilla U19 ⚽️#LFC pic.twitter.com/I5PlG76Eu4 — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) November 21, 2017

Gerrard has been impressed with Brewster's attitude since his return to the Academy from the heights of the world stage, and he told the Liverpool Echo: “Everyone has seen it all over the world that Rhian is capable of scoring goals.

“You have to enjoy the plaudits but not get too high and not start believing in all the hype. You have to keep showing everyone what you are about.

Matt King/GettyImages

“In football people forget pretty quickly, both the good and the bad. You are only as good as your last game, and against Sevilla he was magnificent.”

Although the 17-year-old did find himself on the score-sheet for Gerrard's side against Sevilla, the former Reds skipper was seemingly more pleased by his effort levels up-front.

He added: “For me, the key for Rhian Brewster today was his work rate. We all know he has got the talent and the ability.

“If Rhian wants to go far and stay at the top, if he can put in that work rate and relentless running, that’s how he’s going to get the better of most defenders.

“His body is built for running and that’s one of his strengths. He can’t forget that.”