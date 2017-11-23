Swiss Tennis Legend Roger Federer Congratulates Basel After Shock Manchester United Win

November 23, 2017

Tennis legend Roger Federer is enjoying something of a renaissance in his career, winning two Grand Slams and becoming the oldest ever world number two in the ATP rankings.

But whilst his love for tennis is world renowned, his love of football is a little less well recognised.

With the tennis season coming to a close, Federer has time to unwind and put his feet up.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

The Swiss superstar is a big fan of hometown club Basel and was quick to congratulate his hometown club after their win over Manchester United on Wednesday night.

It is unknown whether Federer was actually in attendance for the fixture, although he has been spotted at St. Jakob-Park several times in the past.

The 36-year-old sent his congratulations via a message on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Words can’t possibly describe this incredible moment for this club, wow!!!!

“Congrats to the team.”

Basel’s shock 1-0 win over Manchester United, in which Michael Lang scored the only goal, came against a relatively strong United side who held 68% of the possession despite their loss.

Jose Mourinho’s side will now need to wait until the final game of the group stages to know whether or not they will qualify for the last 16 in the Champions League.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Basel have a surprisingly good record against British teams, having won four of their last six matches against British opposition, including doing the double over Mourinho’s Chelsea side in 2013.

