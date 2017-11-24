50 Not Out! Harry Kane Looks to Close 2017 With Two Massive Goal Records in His Sights

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is in hot pursuit of two personal milestones before the turn of the year, with the talisman closing in on netting 50 goals in a single calendar year for both club and country and having the chance to break Alan Shearer's record of netting 36 times in the Premier League in the same time frame.

The 24-year-old is just four short of breaking the 50 mark for both Spurs and England combined in 2017, after his most prolific 11 months in front of goal, which saw him secure his second successive English top-flight golden boot at the end of last season.

Most goals in 2017:



1. Leo Messi - 51 Goals in 57 Games

2. Robert Lewandowski - 50 Goals in 48 Games

3. Edinson Cavani - 48 Goals in 53 Games

4. Cristiano Ronaldo - 47 Goals in 53 Games

5. Harry Kane - 46 Goals in 44 Games — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 22, 2017

The Spurs youth academy graduate is also a mere seven strikes away from Shearer's 36 Premier League goals in a single year record, an outstanding achievement considering the frontman endured a month's absence in the last campaign, as well as a shorter injury stint this time around.

It may seem, with just over a month to go, that Kane's challenge of toppling the former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers legend's could well be out of reach.

8 - Harry Kane is only the third player to score as many as eight goals in their first eight appearances in the Champions League, alongside Diego Costa & Didier Drogba. Great. pic.twitter.com/stCHKOJBkx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2017

However, with 10 fixtures still to play until the New Year, and nine of those coming in the top-flight against West Ham United, Stoke City and Watford - three of the five worst defensive sides in the league this year, there could still well be time yet.

"I missed a few games in that time with injury," the London-born striker, who scored his first goal for a month at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, said via the Daily Mail.

Great response in the second half and another big @ChampionsLeague away win. Topping our group says a lot. 🔝👌 #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/kG2bGrWCDZ — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 21, 2017

"I went two or three games without scoring and the fact people mention it shows the high standards I have set myself.

"That's fine with me. I want to score in every game."

Kane will have his first chance of creeping up on the duo of records on Saturday when his side welcome West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, a team currently in disarray following the sacking of Tony Pulis earlier this week.