Bournemouth Midfielder Harry Arter Is a Transfer Target for West Ham & Crystal Palace

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter looks set to be the subject of a January transfer window bidding war with Premier League strugglers West Ham and Crystal Palace both reportedly interested in the Republic of Ireland international.

Arter has been with Bournemouth since 2010, when the south coast were still competing in League One, and only signed a new four year contract with Bournemouth this summer.

Both Crystal Palace and West Ham currently sit in the relegation zone, with both having already changed managers this season.

The Daily Mirror reports that both sides' current managers - Roy Hodgson and David Moyes - have identified Arter as an option to help boost the squads they inherited from their predecessors.

Bournemouth themselves will likely to be keen to keep hold of Arter, who they signed from non-league Woking 2010, given that they themselves may yet be dragged into a relegation battle.

Eddie Howe's side finished ninth in the Premier League last season, but have made an indifferent start to this season.

Saturday's emphatic 4-0 win over newly promoted Huddersfield Town was their fourth in twelve league games this season, and saw them climb to thirteenth in the table.

The Cherries next fixture sees them face another relegation threatened side, when they travel to nineteenth placed Swansea City on Saturday.