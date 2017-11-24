Carlos Tevez Eyes Move Back to Former Club Following Disappointing Spell in China

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Chinese Super League flop Carlos Tevez could be set for a return to one of his former clubs over the coming months, with Argentine club Boca Juniors reportedly keen on bringing the striker back to the outfit where he initially forged his trade 20 years ago, according to French news outlet L'Equipe

The 33-year-old has struggled to find the form of his past self since his high-profile move to Shanghai Shenhua earlier this year, where he reportedly pockets over £630k a week, and that is even before his mind-boggling bonus structure. 

But since his shock switch to Asia, the former Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United and West Ham United frontman has only been able to find the back of the net twice in 12 appearances - probably not the return his current owners were looking for. 

It seems that now the Chinese Super League side are willing to part ways with Tevez, and are only holding out for a mere €5m (£4.4m) in return, a sum Boca Juniors would indeed struggle with, however. 

It is expected in order to fashion a move that the Argentine would contribute to somewhat himself also, with the former ever-so-reliable talisman seemingly so unhappy he is willing to delve into his own, rather large, pockets to escape. 


But the Blue and Gold may well face competition to land their ex academy graduate, with Mexican side Flamengo along with a Turkish club also showing interest. 

However, it has been said that a return to Boca Juniors is the more favoured option for Tevez, who will undoubtably be forced to take a major pay cut if he is able to secure the switch.  

