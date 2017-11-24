Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Reveals Horror as Plane Back From Azerbaijan Needed Two Attempts to Land

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed him and his team experienced a nervy arrival back in England as they landed back on home soil following their midweek trip to Azerbaijan.

Having completed an impressive 4-0 rout over Qarabag, the Chelsea camp made their descent after a 5 hour flight. However, they were met by extreme winds, and the captain had to make a second attempt at landing the aircraft after they were unable to do so first time around.

"It was a lot of wind, we tried to land the first time but it was impossible," he revealed. "A lot of wind. Then he tried again, the captain, and the second time it was possible.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

"In these circumstances you feel a bit afraid, a bit scared, but the captain was very good."

After the scare, Conte continued by bemoaning the tight schedule which him and his side have had to endure, with a big game against Liverpool fast approaching on Saturday evening.

"To get to your house at six in the morning is not simple. It's not simple," he said. "Then to rest and recover. Only one day to prepare a big game.

"This is not right, I must be honest. We have to do this and today we had a good training session.

"We tried to prepare for the game against Liverpool very well but for sure I think to have only one day to prepare for a big game, only one day to rest, it's not right.

"It's not right for us. Not only for Chelsea but also for other teams."

Victor Moses Returns to Chelsea Squad for Liverpool Clash After 5 Weeks Out Injured @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/PCQKxYSxXt — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) November 24, 2017

Conte's side face a trip to Anfield on Saturday, and the Italian will want to keep the momentum going with a possible fifth straight league win up for grabs.