Chelsea's Alvaro Morata Reacts Hilariously to Fake Signing Announcement for University Futsal Team

Alvaro Morata has become the latest Premier League footballer to show his comedic value on social media, by hilariously reacting to a Spanish university futsal team's Instagram post which bizarrely claimed they had signed the Chelsea frontman.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Blues during the summer for around £55m from La Liga giants Real Madrid, has enjoyed a fast paced start to life at Stamford Bridge, netting nine goals in his first 16 appearances.

It was thought prior to the Spaniard's arrival that boss Antonio Conte was keen to bring then-Everton talisman Romelu Lukaku back to the place he started his career. However, the Italian lost out to his Portuguese counterpart Jose Mourinho and Manchester United.

Nos complace anunciar el fichaje de @alvaromorata por el Fuetnerbahçe🙌 El exjugador de la Juventus, Real Madrid y Chelsea ficha por 5 temporada por el club fuetense. Dar las gracias a nuestro director deportivo Monchi y a nuestro presidente @javicaete por las espléndidas negociaciones. Morata ganará 5 fuets por cada gol marcado gracias a nuestro patrocinador @casa_tarradellas #ComeBienComeEnCasa #SinFuetNoHayParaiso A post shared by S.D. FUETNERBAHÇE (@sdfuetnerbahce) on Nov 22, 2017 at 2:00am PST

But since making the switch, for a considerable amount less than the Red Devils paid for their Belgian goalscorer, Morata has shown the skills and qualities to prove he is a more than valuable asset.

This seemed to be the thinking of the Fuetnerbahce Sports Society, a futsal team connected to the University of Alicante, who rather strangely (and rather badly) Photoshopped their own shirt into that of Chelsea's and announced the 'signing' of Morata on a five-year deal.

With a mere 125 followers at the time, the organisation undoubtably did not expect a response from the Blues star, however surprisingly got one, and the attacker saw the funny side.

Image by Joe Owens

"Thank you guys, it was my dream from [when I was] tiny", Morata replied to the club's Instagram post.





So it seems Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy and Chelsea teammate Michy Batshuayi have competition for the Premier League's best social media comedian.