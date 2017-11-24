Craig Bellamy Warns Jurgen Klopp That Dropping Alberto Moreno Could 'Finish Him'

November 24, 2017

Following a horror show second half performance against Sevilla in the Champions League, former Liverpool player Craig Bellamy has warned manager Jurgen Klopp against going too heavy on left-back Alberto Moreno. 

Moreno was at least partially at fault for two of Sevilla's goals on his return to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and was subsequently pulled from the match 62 minutes in. 

Despite a supposed resurgence from the Spanish full back in recent times, worries linger over his defensive capabilities at elite level.

However, speaking to Paddy Power, Bellamy urged Klopp to only drop Moreno if he doesn't have the intention to ever pick him again. 


"If Klopp drops him for the Chelsea game, it could finish him — it would mean that the German lost a lot of faith in him. I wouldn't drop him for that one though," the former Wales forward said.


"Okay, you've had one blip but you've done well this season. Now it's up to you to show the form you've had earlier in the year.

"He needs to prove that Sevilla was just one of those days and kick on again."

Moreno has started Liverpool's last eleven games and seemed to have turned a corner after a difficult first two seasons at Anfield, proving his worth in both an attacking and defensive sense. 

However, the Sevilla game certainly reminded fans of the infamous Europe League final collapse in May 2016. 

"Alberto Moreno has always made mistakes and everyone, including myself, has questioned his defensive ability," said Bellamy.

"He's certainly never convinced me that he's sound enough back there. To be fair to him, he's started well this year, but Tuesday was a bad day for him — it was like the old Moreno of the last few years"

