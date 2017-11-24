Forgotten Defender Massadio Haidara Eager for One More Chance to Prove Himself at Newcastle

Newcastle defender Massadio Haidara is anxious to get another shot in the team, after recovering from his latest injury setback.

The Frenchman was reportedly close to a summer switch to AS Saint-Etienne before the deal fell through. However, after staying on Tyneside, his start to the new campaign took an even worse turn when in September he picked up a knee injury keeping him out for several weeks.

Knee injuries have long been the bane of Haidara's career at the Magpies. Months after joining from AS Nancy, he was stretchered off against Wigan and suffered a further five cases of the particular injury.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The 24-year-old suffered a horror knee injury in November 2015, keeping him out for for over 14 months.

Haidara, however, believes he is finally eady to make a difference for Newcastle after his return.

"I had a deal with one team and it didn't get done in the end. So, I came here, and just went back in with the Newcastle players," he said via when the Chronicle.

"I was always happy to do that and come back. If I had left, I would have been happy, too, because I know I would have been played more. It was 50-50.

"Wherever I am, I will be focused on the team I am playing for," Haidara added.

"I will always give 100% for the club I'm at. Now I know I am here, it is 100% focus on Newcastle."

Newcastle will be hoping to put the three defeats on the trot behind them as they entertain Watford at St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon.