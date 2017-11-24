Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed hope that influential midfielder Marouane Fellaini will sign a new contract with the club rather than leave as a free agent at the end of the season, but admits the situation is 'out of my control'.

Fellaini has just over seven months left on his current United deal and is thought to have rejected the offer an extension in September after failing to agree on fresh terms.

Rumour has it that the Belgian wants more than the £120,000-per-week wages United are reportedly offering - at the age of 29 this is likely to be the last 'big' contract he can command - while there may also be some discussion over the length of any deal.

As things stand, United are thought to be willing to let Fellaini go rather than meet his demands.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It's a discussion between the player and the board. I'm not involved in contracts, in deals," Mourinho said as he spoke to the press about the situation on Friday (Man Utd.com)

"I respect both - the player because the player has the right to decide his future. He finishes his contract, he has the right to decide his future, and I respect the board because the decisions and the discussions are under their control," the boss added.

"So I just wait, wishing that they will have an understanding but it's out of my control."

Fellaini has been a key player for United this season, particularly during the month of September when he started four consecutive wins in the Premier League and Champions League, scoring three goals overall.

His injury while on international duty in October further highlighted his importance to the squad after missing the 0-0 draw against Liverpool and the 2-1 loss at Huddersfield later that month.