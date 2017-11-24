Levante vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Previous Encounters, Team News, Predictions & More

Mid-table Levante host Atletico Madrid this Saturday, with the visitors looking to close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona.

However, Levante will play off the back of an impressive 2-0 win against Las Palmas and will be full of confidence.

Having won just three times all season, Levante will be looking to emerge victorious two matches in a row for the first time this campaign.

Previous Encounters

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

This weekend will mark the 21st encounter between the two sides, with Atletico winning 11 and Levante taking six.

Considering only three of these fixtures have ended in a draw, as well as the average goals scored in this fixture being around two-and-a-half goals a game, this should be an entertaining match for the neutrals.

The last time these teams faced each other was in 2016, when Levante finished the season relegated. However, the final score was 2-1 in Levante’s favour, so regardless of league position, anyone can win this tie.

Team News

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Antoine Griezmann will want to continue his good form after scoring an incredible overhead kick against Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday.

For Levante, Oier is expected to continue in goal ahead of Raul Fernandez after performing well against Las Palmas.

Shaq Moore may be preferred to Pedro Lopez at right-back after settling into his maiden La Liga campaign nicely. Jefferson Lerma is still out with an injury problem, while Cheick Doukoure will continue in midfield.

Atletico are still without Sime Vrsaljko and Juanfran, whilst Angel Correa and Diego Godin are set to return after being rested against Roma.

Potential Levante Lineup: Olazabal; Moore, Postigo, Rodriguez, Tono; Campana, Doukoure, Jason, Bardhi, Morales; Unal

Potential Atletico Madrid Lineup: Oblak; Luis, Godin, Savic, Giminez; Niguez, Gabi, Partey; Koke, Correa, Griezmann

Prediction

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Levante manager Juan Muniz will be well aware of the task ahead of his side, even if Atletico head to the fixture below their high standards.

However, with the visitors already facing a 10-point deficit behind league leaders Barcelona, Diego Simeone’s team must start winning on a regular basis before the title is out of reach.

It is likely that the victory against Roma will spur Atletico on in this tie, despite a valiant effort from Levante.

Prediction: Levante UD 1-3 Atletico Madrid