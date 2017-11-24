Paul Ince Takes Swipe at Liverpool Duo After Woeful Defensive Display in Seville

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Former Manchester United striker and Liverpool captain Paul Ince has slammed Liverpool defensive duo Ragnar Klavan and Alberto Moreno following the Reds' sensational collapse in midweek, having thrown away a 3-0 lead.

Although Ince believes Liverpool have an underlying lack of defensive awareness in general, he highlights Moreno and Klavan as the main culprits for helping to facilitate Sevilla's stunning comeback.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking to Paddy Power, Ince said: “When Liverpool concede a goal, they literally do not know how to react – and that needs sorting.

“They got nervous against Sevilla in midweek, and the things they were doing in the first half seemed to be just totally gone.

“In those moments where you concede a goal, or you go behind, that’s when you need to turn to leaders. But there is no leadership in that Liverpool team, and it showed on Tuesday night.

“The final goal was the most frustrating for me – what was Ragnar Klavan doing? He should have been heading that ball with everything he has.

“If that was [former Manchester United defenders] Gary Pallister or Paul McGrath, there’s no way that ball would’ve gone into the net.

“When we’re talking about leaders, that was a prime example. This is where leadership comes into play.

Clint Hughes/GettyImages

He goes on to say that Liverpool's persistent defensive hitches will continue to cost them in big games, and with Chelsea up next in the Premier League, Ince believes it will be no different.

“Liverpool’s lack of courage, and Klavan’s lack of will to put his head in where it hurts, alongside some of Moreno’s stupid decisions, are what cost them on Tuesday – and could cost them again this weekend.”

Jurgen Klopp's side host Chelsea on Saturday evening, with the home team looking to bounce back following a bitter result in Spain in midweek.

They'll also be looking to keep pace with the top four, with Tottenham just a point ahead of the Reds in third.

