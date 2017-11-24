Slaven Bilic 'Rejects' West Brom Job Offer as Sparta Prague Eye Ex-West Ham Boss

Slaven Bilic has rejected the chance to become West Brom's new boss as reports in the Czech Republic link him with Sparta Prague.

Sky Sports sources have understood that the Baggies approached the former West Ham and Croatia manager about succeeding the sacked Tony Pulis at the Hawthorns.

However, Bilic is believed to have spurned the opportunity to return to Premier League management so soon after his own sacking by the Hammers - a decision which has led Radio Praha to allege that Sparta Prague now want to install him as their new gaffer.

Bilic was let go by West Ham three weeks ago and has been taking out of the game after a stressful past 15 months at the London Stadium.

The 49-year-old has been continuously linked with the sack ever since his side failed to build upon an impressive debut campaign under him - reports that stretch all the way back to September 2016 - and he was finally relieved of his duties after the loss to Liverpool.

West Brom themselves handed Pulis his P45 after a 4-0 home drubbing at the hands of reigning champions Chelsea last Saturday, and had earmarked Bilic as their next permanent manager.

After an initial approach was made, however, Bilic declined the opportunity to speak to the club's owners and West Brom are now thought to be interested in handing the reins to ex-Crystal Palace gaffer Alan Pardew.

The 55-year-old apparently has the backing of Baggies technical director Nick Hammond, but question marks remain over just who the club's owners want to enter the managerial hotseat.

Bilic's dimissal of the West Brom job has led to reports in Eastern Europe that he could be due to enter the dugout with Sparta instead if they dispense with the services of current manager Andrea Stramaccioni.

Sparta currently sit fifth in the Czech top flight with 25 points obtained from 14 matches - 17 points shy of league leaders Vitoria Plzen who have won all 14 of their league clashes to date.

Sparta spent heavily in the summer in a bid to haul themselves back into the running for the title, but could now turn their attentions to Bilic if they see that Strammacioni has failed to hit those heady heights.

