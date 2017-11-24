Swansea vs Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & More

When Bournemouth travel to Wales to take on Swansea on Saturday, the main narrative of the fixture will be painted with Swansea manager, Paul Clement's judgement day.

Clement has been circling the drain of late with his side struggling to find the right form to escape the clutches of a relegation battle. Losing five of their last six games, the Welsh club find themselves languishing in 19th place in the table.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

With other clubs already chopping and changing their managers, this could be a significant catalyst that serves as a must win for Clement. Having only gathered just eight points from 12 games thus far, another loss in front of the Swansea fans will prove too difficult for Clement to hold on to his job.

Swansea welcome Bournemouth to the Liberty Stadium in what would've been potential 'six-pointer' clash, though with Bournemouth's emphatic 4-0 win against Huddersfield, they have now created a some distance between them and their inhabitants of the relegation zone.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Cherries have recently been injected with a vigour of rejuvenation since their dismal start that saw them losing their first four games of the season. Eddie Howe's side have now won four out of their last six competitive games, and they currently sit 13th in the table.

Howe was also provided with a positive boost from Callum Wilson's hat-trick, which could be the pivotal in order to stop the Cherries from returning to the relegation whirlpool.

Classic Encounter





In a five-goal thriller in the 2015/16 season, the two sides traded goal for goal when they both met at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth came out on top winning the match 3-2, pushing them further away from relegation.

Image by Yvevolution

The game was decided in the tail-end of the game by a Steve Cook header, after both sides kept canceling each other out. Not much has changed since that matchup, in fact, the parameters are very much the same when both teams meet on Saturday.

Back then Bournemouth's win over Swansea pushed them further towards Premier League safety, whereas the Swans were left flirting with relegation. Now Bournemouth have the chance of rewriting the script.

Key Battles





A potential key battle that could be the key to both sides battling for the win will be the battle on the flanks. Jordon Ibe is tricky right winger that has the potential of usurping any left-back on the day.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Martin Olsson will be the defender primed with the job of keeping Ibe quiet. Being quite an attack-minded fullback, the Swansea defender will also have to be mindful of his marauding runs, leaving Ibe unattended.

Swansea will be desperate for a win, not just for their manager's sake, but to begin their climb away from relegation. Thus, Olsson might be employed with less restrictions on his defensive duties, leaving the likelihood of Bournemouth counter-attacks starring Ibe, Josh King, and Wilson.

Team News





Swansea will be optimistic that on-loan Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham will be fit to take on Bournemouth.

Abraham was stretched off in the closing stages of his side's 2-0 defeat at Burnley. Despite missing Tuesday's, the club website is reporting that the 20-year-old wont require an "injury lay-off" (via swanseacity.com).

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Bournemouth will be without defender, Simon Francis who will be donned with a one game suspension, after being sent off in his side's 4-0 win over Huddersfield.

Though, the Cherries will be boosted by Wilson's hat-trick in his second Premier League start since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Potential Lineups





Potential Swansea Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Fer, Sanches, Clucas, Dyer, Bony, Ayew.





Potential Bournemouth Starting Lineup (4-4-1-1): Begović; Smith, Cook, Aké, Daniels; Pugh, Arter, Surman, Ibe; King, Wilson.

Prediction

Swansea 0-1 Bournemouth