Victor Moses Returns to Chelsea Squad for Liverpool Clash After 5 Weeks Out Injured

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is set to return to the squad for this weekend's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield, with manager Antonio Conte keen to include the Nigerian on the bench after missing the last five weeks with a hamstring injury.





Moses, who previously spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Liverpool, resumed training earlier this month and will hope there is an opportunity for him to get on the pitch in Merseyside.

Conte reports that Victor Moses's condition is good, he needs time to find his best form, but he is in the squad for tomorrow and Conte wants to put him on the bench. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 24, 2017

"His condition is good. For sure he needs a bit of time to recover the best form," Conte explained at a press conference on Friday afternoon (Chelseafc.com).

"Tomorrow he is in our squad. I think I want to put him on the bench, and then to decide if there is the necessity to bring him on or not. I am very happy because now he is fine, but he needs a bit of time to find the best physical condition," the boss added.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Having struggled to nail down a Chelsea after initially joining the club in 2012, Moses was a surprise revelation last season after reinventing himself as a wing-back in Conte's 3-4-3 system. He played 33 of 38 Premier League and was a huge part of the team's success.

Summer signing Davide Zappacosta has been starting games in Moses' absence, but supporters will hope to see the former Crystal Palace prodigy return to the XI in due course.

Chelsea have won four straight Premier League games going into the Liverpool clash, with the Reds themselves on a run of three successive domestic victories. Just three points separate the sides in the table, with third place Chelsea nine points back from early leaders Manchester City.