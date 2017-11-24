Victor Moses Returns to Chelsea Squad for Liverpool Clash After 5 Weeks Out Injured

By 90Min
November 24, 2017

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses is set to return to the squad for this weekend's Premier League clash against Liverpool at Anfield, with manager Antonio Conte keen to include the Nigerian on the bench after missing the last five weeks with a hamstring injury.


Moses, who previously spent the 2013/14 season on loan at Liverpool, resumed training earlier this month and will hope there is an opportunity for him to get on the pitch in Merseyside.

"His condition is good. For sure he needs a bit of time to recover the best form," Conte explained at a press conference on Friday afternoon (Chelseafc.com).

"Tomorrow he is in our squad. I think I want to put him on the bench, and then to decide if there is the necessity to bring him on or not. I am very happy because now he is fine, but he needs a bit of time to find the best physical condition," the boss added.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Having struggled to nail down a Chelsea after initially joining the club in 2012, Moses was a surprise revelation last season after reinventing himself as a wing-back in Conte's 3-4-3 system. He played 33 of 38 Premier League and was a huge part of the team's success.

Summer signing Davide Zappacosta has been starting games in Moses' absence, but supporters will hope to see the former Crystal Palace prodigy return to the XI in due course.

Chelsea have won four straight Premier League games going into the Liverpool clash, with the Reds themselves on a run of three successive domestic victories. Just three points separate the sides in the table, with third place Chelsea nine points back from early leaders Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters