VIDEO: Suits Your Sir! Higuain Mocks Messi Over Subs' Bench Place During Juventus vs Barça Clash

Barcelona's surprise decision to bench Lionel Messi for their Champions League match against Juventus has been well documented over the past two days.

Ernesto Valverde claimed that he was merely giving the Argentinian superstar a breather ahead of more pressing matters, but one fellow football star who did see the funny side of Messi's place among the substitutes was his international teammate Gonzalo Higuain.

The pair were caught on camera before their teams' 0-0 draw in Turin on Wednesday and it seems that the striker couldn't help but mock the 30-year-old for not being selected to start against I Bianconeri.

Ponle título al video y dinos de qué hablaron Messi e Higuaín _________________. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zg2ho3GwRz — ESPN Deportes (US) (@ESPNDeportes) November 22, 2017

It's impossible to determine just what was said between the duo from the above video, but thankfully an eyewitness close by has alleged that Higuain jokingly taunted his friend over his "substitute vest" before they both chuckled.

Higuain reportedly said: "It suits you the vest, the vest of substitute."

It's hard to imagine that Higuain has been watching re-runs of the Fast Show recently, but it certainly does suit you, Lionel, Sir!

