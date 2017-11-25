Arsenal Invincible Tips Mohamed Salah to Become One of Premier League's Greatest African Players

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Former Arsenal star Lauren claims Mohammed Salah can become greatest ever African footballer of the Premier League era.

This would ultimately mean eclipsing Chelsea legend Didier Drogba who played a key role in a Chelsea side that dominated the Premier League during the mid-2000s. The Blues star was a big factor in their triumph over Bayern Munich in the 2012 Champions League final, ultimately scoring the winning penalty.

Salah, like many before and after him, failed to live up to the tremendous expectations of Chelsea during his short stint in London and moved on. The Egyptian has since revitalised his career at Liverpool and has quickly become one of the best players in the league.

The 25-year-old has had an incredible start to the season, having scored 14 goals in all competitions and Lauren believes the former Roma man has everything it takes to become the Greatest African player ever, although he admits it would be a tough task.

"[Salah] could be [the best] - he’s still young and he’s playing with such a great team in Liverpool," he said

"He could be, why not? We’ve had some great players like [Tony] Yeboah and [Andre] Ayew. Drogba did a lot. To be honest, I have some doubts that he can pass Drogba. 

"He was one of the best African players in the Premier League. To pass that is difficult, but we’ll see. Time will tell us, but at the moment I’m sticking with Drogba. I think he’s one of the best African players to have played in the Premier League."

Salah and Liverpool look ready to take on Chelsea this weekend and the Egyptian will be keen to get revenge on Chelsea and show them what they missed out on.

