Arsene Wenger Confirms Arsenal Star Will Miss Trip to Burnley This Weekend

Arsenal have managed to stabilise their somewhat shaky start to the season and are a single point outside of the Champions League places. They put their disappointing 3-1 defeat to Manchester City behind them and dominated Tottenham in a 2-0 victory last week. However, the squad isn’t at full strength and Arsene Wenger confirmed one star won’t be making the trip to Turf Moor.

Wenger has confirmed that Theo Walcott will miss the trip to Turf Moor after suffering from illness. Walcott was able to participate in full training this week but Wenger felt it was too early to put him back in the squad.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Although Arsenal’s Premier League has been on the up, their form in the Europa League has been patchy at best. Although they have secured passage into the knockout stages, it hasn’t been convincing in the slightest. In their most recent fixture against Cologne, they lost a game to a team who hasn’t picked up a victory in the Bundesliga.

Speaking to the club's website, Wenger said: “For the weekend, he is not available. He’s back in training now, so he should be okay for next week. He has been ill.”

MAXIM MALINOVSKY/GettyImages

It has been a difficult season for the Englishman, who has found playing time hard to come by. After finishing as the second highest goalscorer last season with 19 goals in all competitions, he has been a regular fixture on the bench with the majority of his playing time coming in the cup competitions.