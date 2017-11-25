Astounding Stat Shows Chelsea's Spanish Stars Have Scored More League Goals Than 10 La Liga Teams

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Spanish goalscorers aren't exactly a rare phenomenon at Chelsea. Since the start of last season, Spanish players had contributed to almost half of the goals scored for the Blues, showing their immense influence at the Bridge. 

With Diego Costa netting 20 league goals for Conte's side last term, he led the Spanish contingency for goals, taking over the reigns from Fernando Torres. Now, with the Brazilian-born forward moving to Atletico Madrid, Alvaro Morata has come in to resume goalscoring business. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Morata, who has scored eight league this season, is joined by Marcos Alonso (3); Pedro (2); Fabregas (1) and Cesar Azpilicueta (1) in continuing the Spanish influence for the Blues. Their goalscoring exploits have helped Chelsea to third in the table and top of their Champions League group, with Conte on course to have yet another successful season. 


And after 12 league games, Chelsea's Spanish players have been more influential in front of goal than half of the teams in La Liga. With 15 goals in total, the Blues' Spaniards have netted more than Alaves (6); Las Palmas (8); Malaga, Espanyol, Leganes (9); Eibar (11); Athletic (12) and Levante, Sevilla, Girona (14). 

The stat shows that despite being positioned all over the pitch, Chelsea's Spaniards have been more influential than some top Spanish sides, with Sevilla and Bilbao surprising names on the list. 

