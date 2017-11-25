Borussia Dortmund were unable to end their winless run in the Bundesliga after throwing away a four-goal lead to draw to bitter rivals Schalke 04. Peter Bosz's side appeared to have the game wrapped up inside the opening 25 minutes, with four goals from four different goalscorers crushing the hopes of their local rivals.

However, an incredible second-half comeback from the Royal Blues left fans at the Westfallenstadion biting their nails right up until the final whistle.

The atmosphere inside the stadium was unparalleled, with Dortmund's Südtribüne, which was hidden by the colourful smoke of dozens of yellow flares, singing their hearts out and appealing for every decision.

Yevhen Konoplyanka had an early opportunity for the visitors, however, it was Borussia Dortmund who opened the scoring in the Revierderby after just 10 minutes.

Christian Pulisic fired a cross towards the outstretched leg of Nuri Sahin and although the Turkish midfielder's effort was going off target, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang snuck in at the back post to scuff the ball into the back of the net - ending a month-long goalscoring drought in the Bundesliga.

Schalke then gifted Borussia Dortmund a second goal through Benjamin Stambouli. Nuri Sahin floated a cross into the box from deep and after hitting the outstretched leg of Schalke's French midfielder, who was operating as a centre-back in Dortmund, Ralf Fährmann helplessly watched the ball trickle into the goal.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Before the 20-minute mark, Dortmund had the ball in the back of the net for the third time.

Aubameyang broke down Schalke's right-flank with blistering pace and after sending a cross towards the back post, Mario Götze sent a powerful header past Fährmann to send the Dortmund fans into dreamland.

Things went from bad to worse for Schalke as less than five minutes after Götze's header, Raphaël Guerreiro scored an outrageous volley, sending the ball into the far corner of Fährmann's goal from a tight angle, to make the scoreline 4-0.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Half-time allowed everyone inside the stadium to finally take a breath. However, Schalke were keen to get back into the game and could have pulled one back through first-half substitute Leon Goretzka just after the restart.

Dortmund didn't learn from their early second-half scare and after Sokratis gave away a needless free-kick, Naldo headed the Royal Blues back into the game. However, the Video Assistant Referee declared that the Brazilian was offside and Domenico Tedesco's side had their goal chalked off - much to the delight of the home fans.

Schalke continued to trouble the home side and eventually, they were rewarded. Stambouli delivered a stunning ball towards Guido Burgstaller and the Austrian striker dinked his header over a stranded Roman Weidenfeller to pull one goal back.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Then, 20-year-old Amine Harit scored Schalke's second of the game before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was given his marching orders for a lazy tackle that prevented a counter-attack, forcing Dortmund to see the game out with 10 men.

Daniel Caligiuri brilliantly scored Schalke's third goal of the game with just five minutes to go, dribbling through the entire Dortmund defence before firing a left-footed effort into the top corner of Weidenfeller's goal.

Tensions between the two sides were reaching boiling point and on more than one occasion, with both sets of players on the brink of a mass brawl. Seven minutes were added on at the end of the game and Schalke were able to complete their stunning coming through Naldo.

The Brazilian was being marked by 18-year-old Dan-Axel Zagadou at a corner and using all of his experience to gain half a yard on the Frenchman, Naldo rose highest to level the game for Tedesco's Schalke.