Claude Puel Admits Fringe Leicester Players Could Get Chance to Impress Before January Sales

Leicester City manager Claude Puel says he doesn't know if the futures of Ahmed Musa, Leonardo Ulloa and Yohan Benalouane lie at the club.

None of the three have yet to play in a single game for the Foxes' first team this season, with any game time being restricted to the club's Under-23 side.

The Leicester boss has revealed that their could be some chances for players like Musa, Ulloa and Benalouane to play, but their situations will be reviewed during the January transfer window.

According to Leicester Mercury, when asked if Musa, Ulloa and Benalouane had futures at the club, the 56-year-old said that "I don't know. It could happen for the next games, perhaps with tiredness of some players, with some injuries, we will see. We have a big squad and it's important to respect all the players, of course.





"Some players for the moment are starting players, on the bench, or cannot play. But for these games, they can have some opportunities to play, so it's important to keep them with a positive attitude, strong and with hard work on the pitch and for this moment they are professional and very concentrated about training sessions.

"They also play sometimes with the Under-23s to keep a good level. That is very important. After the games in November and December, we will see in the window of course, with game time for every player whether it's enough and not enough, and we will see what we can do with different players. But with the moment I am happy with the hard work of the team."

After their 1-1 draw with West Ham yesterday, the Foxes' next game will be at home against Tottenham on Tuesday in the league.