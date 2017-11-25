Cristiano Ronaldo 'Holds Secret Talks' to Plot Exit From Real Madrid to Join French Giants PSG

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held secret talks to plot his exit from the Bernabeu, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain said to be top of the next destination list.

According to Diario Gol, the talks took place at a hotel in Madrid but are currently at an informal stage as Ronaldo is eager to weigh up his options - although PSG are said to be prepared to offer a blank cheque to land the striker.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

The 32-year-old, who has made the worst start to a season since his arrival at Real Madrid nine-years ago, is currently in the middle of negotiating his contract renewal but is disgruntled at the club's unwillingness to raise his salary.

However, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been informed that if the Portugal international wants to make his way out of Real Madrid, then PSG are willing to offer him a place in their star-studded lineup for any price.

So Neymar goes to PSG to get away from Messi shadow. Ronaldo shows up and what happens with Neymar? This could be interesting if it happens — Denny Santos (@Nightmareinthe6) November 25, 2017

The Spanish outlet also report that the French club's president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has followed Ronaldo closely, and that he has posed the question: "How much do you want to come here?"

With Ronaldo's dissatisfaction with Real Madrid stemming from the rumours surrounding the club's interest in Neymar, and his yearly salary below that of the Brazilian and arch nemesis Lionel Messi, the story could long continue into the season.

32-year-old Ronaldo has scored just one goal in La Liga this season, with his blushes having been saved by a five-goal return in Real Madrid's Champions League group games to date.