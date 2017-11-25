David Unsworth Hints at Chance for Young Striker to Figure at St Mary's Following Niasse's Ban

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

David Unsworth has hinted that young striker Sandro Ramirez may have a chance to feature in the Everton's starting squad against Southampton on Sunday. 

The Spaniard was one of the few players worthy of being praised during the Toffees' Europa League debacle against Atalanta, when he scored the only goal for the home team in the 5-1 defeat. 

Ever since joining from Malaga in the summer, Sandro has struggled to keep up with the Premier League's pace and failed to impress in the opening part of the season. 

However, the 22-year-old's remarkable debut goal against Atalanta may have boosted his confidence and earned the caretaker manager's approval.

With Oumar Niasse ruled out for two matches following a majestic dive in Everton's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, Unsworth has suggested that Sandro could now have his chance to spark at St Mary's Stadium. 

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the interim boss said (via Liverpool Echo): “Hopefully that goal gives him a bolt of confidence. It’s always great when you score at Goodison and he has trained harder in the last week or so than he has been. So that’s good and hopefully, the goal will give him a boost if he’s involved at the weekend.

“He’s been working harder. We need every single player to contribute, to run around, to work their socks off and that’s a prerequisite – we can’t carry anybody."

He continued: “There’s always an opportunity for players when somebody gets suspended or is injured. That’s why you have so many players in your squad.

“Oumar’s been doing brilliantly for us and will, unfortunately, miss the game, which I’m really disappointed about because he’s been flying for us. But it gives somebody else an opportunity.”

