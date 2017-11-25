Emre Can's Saga Reaches Turning Point as He Agrees Personal Terms Amid Summer Move

Juventus are thought to have reached a personal terms agreement with Liverpool midfielder and soon to be free agent Emre Can - and this time, it would finally put an end to a courtship that has gone on since last June.

The Italian giants, who lack a solid midfield as well as a strong defence, have been trying to secure the 23-year-old German for quite a while and were close to signing during the summer.





According to Turin media outlet Tuttosport (via TMW), Can, who will see his contract expire at the end of the season, has accepted a switch to the Bianconeri that could probably happen in January.

The German midfielder has proved to be a vital player for Jurgen Klopp, who repeatedly tried to make him renew the contract over the summer but has failed convince him.



After joining the Merseyside outfit in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen, Can has never struggled to keep his role in Klopp's squad, but is now reportedly set for a switch to the Serie A. Although Liverpool will try to keep him at least until the end of the season, it is thought that Juventus will aim at landing him earlier and will bring him to Italy during the winter.





Earlier this week his boss expressed his wish to have him at Liverpool, although realising that the chances of his stay are few. He said: “I said he could still sign a contract in May. We want to keep him, we have to be as attractive as possible as a club.”