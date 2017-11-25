Former Real Madrid Ace Pepe Urges Cristiano Ronaldo to 'Come to Beşiktaş' After Summer Move

Former Real Madrid star Pepe has claimed that he would love his Portugal teammate to follow-suit and join him with at Turkish giants Beşiktaş. The phrase 'Come to Beşiktaş' became a viral sensation on Twitter last summer, as the Süper Lig high-flyers announced a number of big signings via videos showing star players lure in new captures with the now iconic line.

In an interview with CNN, former Real Madrid favourite Pepe claimed that he'd love Ronaldo to make the switch to Turkey, as the club continue their impressive growth in European footballing status.

Pepe admitted: "Of course I would like for Cristiano to come here. He's a person for whom I have maximum respect; a friend; an extremely important person to me.





"If it were possible for this to happen, of course I'd love for him to come to Besiktas. Off the pitch, Cristiano is an extremely normal person. When something gets out in the media talking about him...I look and I say: 'This can't be. It's a lie.' People talk without knowing the real Cristiano. He's a normal person with normal habits like us."

Pepe and Ronaldo were part of the Portugal side that won the Euro 2016 tournament in France, shocking the hosts with an extra time winner in the final. Ronaldo went off injured in the match, but his teammates rallied to ensure a famous night for the nation. Portugal will be at the World Cup 2018, after finishing top of their qualification group ahead of Switzerland and Hungary.