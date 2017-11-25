Harry Kane Admits Tottenham Injury Comeback Was Rushed Ahead of Derby Defeat

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has potentially rather worryingly admitted he rushed back from injury, maybe too quickly, in order to feature in his side's derby defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

The 24-year-old had been sidelined with a knee problem and missed both of England's November internationals against Germany and Brazil with the issue, an absence that came less than a week after being unavailable for Spurs selection due to a hamstring injury.

8 - Harry Kane is only the third player to score as many as eight goals in their first eight appearances in the Champions League, alongside Diego Costa & Didier Drogba. Great. pic.twitter.com/stCHKOJBkx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2017

However, despite the prolific London-born talisman missing out on the duo of Three Lions outings, he was declared fit enough to take to the field at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

It was clear from his performance that Kane, alongside teammate Dele Alli, was struggling to impact the game on any serious note, and looked still to be carrying the knock that had ruled him out from international duty.

Speaking ahead of the north Londoners' visit of West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, the White Hart Lane academy graduate indeed admitted he was just too keen to play a role in the disappointing north London derby defeat to sit it out.

7 - No player has been directly involved in more Champions League goals this season than Harry Kane (7 – five scored and two assists). Platform. pic.twitter.com/ypoYzwjC1D — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 21, 2017

"I was fully fit for Arsenal but it was a rush to get back, shall we say", the Englishman said, as quoted by the Express. "I wanted to get back as soon as I could. I didn’t want to miss the derby."

Tottenham were able to bounce back from their first defeat in six meetings against Arsenal last weekend as they overcame Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League midweek.

Following a mini barren spell of three games Kane was able to find the back of the net and proved the catalyst for his side's comeback, which was completed by Son Heung-min midway through the second half.