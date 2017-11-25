Report: Jack Wilshere Reveals Plans to Fight for Arsenal Future

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has found himself on the periphery of Arsene Wenger's Premier League plans this season, but the 25-year-old has insisted that he is 'determined' to fight for his place at the Emirates. 

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has found himself on the periphery of Arsene Wenger's Premier League plans this season, but the 25-year-old has insisted that he is 'determined' to fight for his place at the Emirates. 

Wilshere has yet to start a league game this term, instead finding himself fielded in a largely weakened Gunners side in the Europa League - which has severely hindered any chance he has of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the next summer's World Cup. 

With a lack of game time since his return to the club from his loan-spell at Bournemouth last season, speculation has linked him a January move in search of more regular football. 

However, even though he is currently more of a squad player than a regular starter, Wilshere is adamant that he wants to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place in the side.

He said, via the Express: "Of course I want to be playing. It's difficult when you play every three weeks. It's the same as every player. I’m still determined to win my place back, I'm working hard and we'll see what the future holds - if I can get in or I can't."

Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat in their Europa League clash with FC Köln, and despite qualifying as group winners Wilshere remained disappointed by the club's performance. 

He added: "When you lose any game, you’re frustrated. We thought we were in control in the first half, we felt like they wanted to sit back and then hurt us on the counter attack.

"I felt we dealt with that well in the first half but then they came out in the second half, they were sharp, we were trying to push.

"And a little lapse in concentration and they get the goal and then it’s difficult from then."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters