Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has found himself on the periphery of Arsene Wenger's Premier League plans this season, but the 25-year-old has insisted that he is 'determined' to fight for his place at the Emirates.

Wilshere has yet to start a league game this term, instead finding himself fielded in a largely weakened Gunners side in the Europa League - which has severely hindered any chance he has of making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the next summer's World Cup.

With a lack of game time since his return to the club from his loan-spell at Bournemouth last season, speculation has linked him a January move in search of more regular football.

However, even though he is currently more of a squad player than a regular starter, Wilshere is adamant that he wants to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place in the side.

He said, via the Express: "Of course I want to be playing. It's difficult when you play every three weeks. It's the same as every player. I’m still determined to win my place back, I'm working hard and we'll see what the future holds - if I can get in or I can't."

Arsenal fell to a 1-0 defeat in their Europa League clash with FC Köln, and despite qualifying as group winners Wilshere remained disappointed by the club's performance.

He added: "When you lose any game, you’re frustrated. We thought we were in control in the first half, we felt like they wanted to sit back and then hurt us on the counter attack.

"I felt we dealt with that well in the first half but then they came out in the second half, they were sharp, we were trying to push.

"And a little lapse in concentration and they get the goal and then it’s difficult from then."