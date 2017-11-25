Michael Carrick Reveals Details of Heart Condition Which Has Kept Him Sidelined Since September

Michael Carrick has revealed that he has been sidelined for the last couple of months with a heart condition, but told Manchester United fans that he is hoping to come back to action as soon as possible.

The veteran midfielder last played in mid September in a comfortable Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion, and revealed on Twitter on Friday that he felt 'strange' in the second half of that game. He stayed on the pitch for the full 90 minutes but a number of tests followed, revealing an irregular heart rhythm.

Here is a statement in relation to my recent fitness. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/RN3TOE9VT4 — Michael Carrick (@carras16) November 24, 2017

He told his followers on social media: "I just want to clear up my situation as I have had quite a few people asking if I'm OK and why I haven't been fit over the last couple of months. After feeling strange in the second half of the Burton game in September, I underwent a series of tests.





"It turned out to be due to an irregular heart rhythm which has been fully investigated and I had a procedure called a Cardiac Ablation. I had to build up training steadily while being monitored closely but I feel fine now.





"I would like to reassure everyone that I'm healthy and back training hard with the team. I'm building up my fitness and aiming to be back in contention for selection soon."

ESPN FC report that the 36-year-old is targeting next month's final Champions League group match against CSKA Moscow for a return to first team action. United are all-but assured top spot in their group despite losing 1-0 to Basel on Wednesday, leaving Jose Mourinho able to rotate his side a little and ease Carrick back in.