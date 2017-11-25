Michael Carrick Reveals Details of Heart Condition Which Has Kept Him Sidelined Since September

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Michael Carrick has revealed that he has been sidelined for the last couple of months with a heart condition, but told Manchester United fans that he is hoping to come back to action as soon as possible. 

The veteran midfielder last played in mid September in a comfortable Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion, and revealed on Twitter on Friday that he felt 'strange' in the second half of that game. He stayed on the pitch for the full 90 minutes but a number of tests followed, revealing an irregular heart rhythm. 

He told his followers on social media: "I just want to clear up my situation as I have had quite a few people asking if I'm OK and why I haven't been fit over the last couple of months. After feeling strange in the second half of the Burton game in September, I underwent a series of tests.


"It turned out to be due to an irregular heart rhythm which has been fully investigated and I had a procedure called a Cardiac Ablation. I had to build up training steadily while being monitored closely but I feel fine now. 


"I would like to reassure everyone that I'm healthy and back training hard with the team. I'm building up my fitness and aiming to be back in contention for selection soon."

ESPN FC report that the 36-year-old is targeting next month's final Champions League group match against CSKA Moscow for a return to first team action. United are all-but assured top spot in their group despite losing 1-0 to Basel on Wednesday, leaving Jose Mourinho able to rotate his side a little and ease Carrick back in. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters