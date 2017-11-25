PHOTO: Cristiano Ronaldo Superfan Shows Off Unusual Tattoo in Champions League Match

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular players in world football. Even outside of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Sporting CP, the Portuguese winger has fans who would quite literally do anything for him.

One supporter in Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Apoel Nicosia on Tuesday wanted to show his love for the Los Blancos star and did so by showing off an outrageous tattoo that they got to honour Ronaldo.

Would you step this far and have a tattoo of your idol? #Ronaldo #tattoo pic.twitter.com/tuibzc4LFD — VBet Sports Betting (@Vbet_com) November 23, 2017

I'd have probably just got 'Ronaldo' on the shirt...

Ronaldo's superfan, whose name is understood to be Salam, was able to meet the 32-year-old winger after the game, according to Marca. Despite only scoring one goal in the opening 40 minutes of the match, Real Madrid thrashed their Cypriot opponents 6-0 on Tuesday.

Luka Modrić opened the scoring for the visitors, while Madrid's second, third and fourth goals of the game came late in the first-half thanks to a brace from Karim Benzema either side of a right-footed finish from Nacho Fernández.

Ronaldo then found himself on the scoresheet twice to put the icing on the cake for Real Madrid, the Portuguese star's second-half brace enough to give Real Madrid a glamorous victory in Cyprus.