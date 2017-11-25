Real Madrid Plot Stunning Swoop for AC Milan Captain Leonardo Bonucci to End Rossoneri Nightmare

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Real Madrid are believed to be weighing up a sensational offer for AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci, who only joined the Serie A sleeping giants in last summer's transfer window. Real Madrid's shaky defence has promoted boss Zinedine Zidane to desperately seek out potential reinforcements, and the legendary Italian could be top of his wish list in the January window.

As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes, via Talksport, the Spanish giants are ready to offer Bonucci an escape route from San Siro, which has turned into a theatre of nightmares for Milan this season despite heavy investment in the last transfer window. Including the £35m spent on landmark signing Bonucci, the club splashed out around £175m on new talents.

Despite their heavy summer investment, Milan currently sit seventh in the Serie A table, 16 points of current leaders Napoli. The 2017/18 season as been the most competitive in years so far, with Napoli, Inter, Juventus, Roma and Lazio all thrashing it out for the title while Milan have struggled to find any kind of consistency - winning just six of their opening 13 matches.

Some critics have claimed that Bonucci was flattered at Juventus by the protection afforded to him by Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli in the formidable back three. However, Real clearly believe that Bonucci is still a world class talent, and are eager to offer the 30-year-old the chance for one last massive move before his career begins to wind down.

Bonucci has enjoyed a glittering career in Italy, winning a six Serie A titles and three Coppa Italias. The 6' defensive rock began his career with lowly side Viterbese, before signing for Inter Milan in 2006. The move never worked out for Bonucci, but then enjoyed spells with Treviso and Bari before sealing his big move to Juventus in 2010.

