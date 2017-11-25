Seagulls Star Insists Brighton Have 'Nothing to Lose' Coming Into Manchester United Clash

By 90Min
November 25, 2017

Brighton travels to Old Trafford this weekend to take on Manchester United, with both teams hungry for a win to boost their campaign thus far. 

Chris Hughton's men have surprised everyone this year with their incredible rise to ninth in the table in their first year in the Premier League. According to winger Solly March, this is due to the fact that they have had no fear this season - relishing facing teams like United rather than worrying about taking on the 'big clubs'. 

The 23-year-old spoke about the fixture with United, telling the press: "We've got nothing to lose. Let's just go at Manchester United. Let's try to get something from it. Why not? They're not going to know what to expect. They probably don't know much about us.

"There is no point fearing anyone, it's pointless. We've worked very hard, now let's see what happens.

"Old Trafford is probably the most iconic stadium. It is a massive club, the biggest in the world. Everyone is looking forward to it. Every player you look at there is a household name. It was a big step up from the Championship but everyone is enjoying it. We're just trying to take it in our stride and impress people."

March was the man responsible for scoring Brighton's winner against Wigan Athletic, which ultimately led them to the Premier League last season.

The winger is currently enjoying his first season in the Premier League and has much more to prove, and he has been explicit in what he aims to achieve for Brighton and himself, claiming: "I'm happy at Brighton, playing in the Premier League, playing against the best sides in the world.

"Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez are players who I look at and think, 'That's where I want to be' the top level. You've got to aim as high as you can. There's no point aiming low because then you will only get low."

The 23-year-old one day hopes for an England call-up as Gareth Southgate looks to youth ahead of the World Cup, saying: "It shows that, especially with Gareth as manager now, there is a pathway to the England first team if you're playing well," March says. "It is a motivation, really, 100 per cent motivation.

"You want to play for England. That is the ultimate aim as an English footballer. You want to play. You've got to work towards it. Play well and you never know."

As the Seagulls look to travel to Old Trafford for their game against Mourinho's men, March will be keen to impress on such a big stage and show why he has the quality to play for the national side.

