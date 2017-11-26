Arsenal Fans Destroy Tottenham's Twitter Account After Devastating Derby Loss

Arsenal were not even in action on Saturday, but that did not stop their fans from going crazy on Twitter by trolling bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur after a crushing defeat in the under-18's North London Derby.

When you thought the heartache from last week was finally over, Tottenham had been hit with another major blow as their under-18 side were hammered by Arsenal 6-0, a week after the senior side were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates.

Losing 6-0 is bad in itself, however, Spurs compounded their problems by promising to keep live updates of the action before kick-off, but then refusing to share the results with their followers.

We're at London Colney this morning for our U18s' match at Arsenal. Team news, HT and FT updates to follow... #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2017

As you could probably imagine, Arsenal fans were bemused by what took place and loved to get their second dose of bragging rights:

any score updates? — Sniper (@clockendsniper) November 25, 2017

When you're ready lads... — Welshy (@Welsh_Gooner) November 25, 2017

Still waiting... — Welshy (@Welsh_Gooner) November 25, 2017

Can we please have an update on the scores!!😂😂😂😂 — BT (@hurricansam) November 26, 2017

Ready whenever you are — Christina el hage (@Christina_Hage) November 26, 2017

It's been more than 16hrs! What's the final score updates FFS! — Jack Valentine (@jack_valentine9) November 26, 2017

The weekend has not been great for Spurs who also drew 1-1 with West Brom following that crushing defeat to Arsenal last weekend.