Arsenal Fans Destroy Tottenham's Twitter Account After Devastating Derby Loss

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Arsenal were not even in action on Saturday, but that did not stop their fans from going crazy on Twitter by trolling bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur after a crushing defeat in the under-18's North London Derby.

When you thought the heartache from last week was finally over, Tottenham had been hit with another major blow as their under-18 side were hammered by Arsenal 6-0, a week after the senior side were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates.

Losing 6-0 is bad in itself, however, Spurs compounded their problems by promising to keep live updates of the action before kick-off, but then refusing to share the results with their followers.

As you could probably imagine, Arsenal fans were bemused by what took place and loved to get their second dose of bragging rights:

The weekend has not been great for Spurs who also drew 1-1 with West Brom following that crushing defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

