Borussia Dortmund Express Interest in Former Star Henrikh Mkhitaryan After Jose Mourinho Criticism

November 26, 2017

Borussia Dortmund have indicated their interest in re-signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan after Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho criticised the forward, BBC Sport have reported.

The Armenian international had been left out of two match-day squads prior to Saturday's 1-0 win over Brighton, and his future has grown increasingly doubtful.

Mourinho has been candid in his assessment of Mkhitaryan, who has scored once and provided five assists in 12 Premier League appearances so far this season.

"I was not happy with his last performances," said the Portuguese coach. "It's not one or two, I am talking about three, four or five.


"He started well this season but his performance levels, goalscoring, assists, high pressing, bringing the team with him as number 10, were decreasing step by step.

"That was enough [to be dropped] because the others worked to have a chance. Everybody works to have a chance. It's as simple as that."

The 28-year-old was a regular at the start of the season, but was dropped having been substituted in defeat against Chelsea earlier this month.

He was again left out of the starting lineup as United beat Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday, although he was introduced as a second-half substitute.

Dortmund have bought back players on numerous occasions in the past, including former United midfielder Shinji Kagawa in 2014.

It could be that they attempt to do the same with Mkhitaryan should he continue to struggle under a seemingly unconvinced coach.

