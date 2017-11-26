Chelsea Boss Conte Believes Liverpool Deserved Nothing From the 1-1 Draw

Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, has claimed that despite his side equalising five minutes from normal time, Liverpool were the team that were lucky to not just score, but to draw. Conte's observation saw that his side were deserving of the lion's share of the points.

After the game he said, “I think we played in a really good way. We had a good tactical plan and it was difficult for Liverpool to make chances to score." (via Football 365)

After a testy first half, Conte saw that the flow of the game changed after the break. He said, “The game changed in the second half. We dominated the game and created many chances to score. Liverpool was lucky to score and then to draw.”

Chelsea's defensive start to the game was to abase Liverpool's usual blistering starts, as well as control the ebb and flow of the game.

“It was a tactical decision, especially in the first half, to be very solid and then to try to be dangerous in possession", said Conte

Despite Chelsea's control on the game, and Liverpool's inability to craft out chances, it was the Merseyside club that opened up the proceedings from a familiar foe. Mohamed Salah scored his 10th league goal in the second half, after a mistake from the much-maligned Tiémoué Bakayoko.

Chelsea's equaliser came five minutes from time. Conte threw caution to the wind by bringing on Willian, and he would later go on to score a fortuitous strike.

Despite saving the draw, Conte felt as though his team deserved more from the game. He went on further to say, “We conceded the first goal in an unlucky way. I think it was a fair result but maybe in the end we deserved more.”

The draw leaves Chelsea third, three points behind Manchester United, who were the biggest winners from Saturday's round of games, after beating Brighton 1-0.