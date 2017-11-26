Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard Doesn't See Eden Hazard Quitting Blues for Real Madrid

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard says he doesn't believe that Eden Hazard will leave for Real Madrid as long as he keeps his performances up and remains happy.

Hazard has been one of the Premier League's best talents since joining the Blues from Lille in 2012, but is constantly linked to Madrid - and his admiration for Los Blancos and their manager Zinedine Zidane hasn't helped.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Lampard, though, doesn't see his former teammate joining the Champions League holders, especially if things keep going well for him at Stamford Bridge.

“If you are Eden Hazard or any top player in the world, the talk of Real Madrid and Barcelona will always hang over you whether it’s spoken about out loud in the newspaper or whether it is just a fact they go after the best players in the world," Lampard told BT Sport, via Goal.

“Eden Hazard is one of those so I don’t think it’s going to be any problem.

“He’s very aware that probably for the last two or three seasons that these big teams would like to take him from Chelsea.

“He doesn’t change anything as long as he performs week in week out. And he certainly has in recent weeks, then nothing changes as far as I’m concerned.”


Hazard had previously stated his intention to remain at Chelsea, but did not rule out a move in future. For now, though, he seems set on continuing his glittering career in London.

"I am always very fine at this club," the Belgian told reporters in France last week. " I still have two years of contract [left]. When I feel the desire to leave, I'll leave. But, for now, I'm a Blue.

"We know the admiration that I have for Real, but I'm at Chelsea. Every year, things were said about me but I stayed.”

