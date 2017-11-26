Chelsea Set to Ward Off Interest From Man City and Arsenal in Acquiring 17-Year-Old Hamburg Star

November 26, 2017

Chelsea look set to pip both Manchester City and Arsenal to the signing of the precocious German prodigy Jann-Fiete Arp, after a series of impressive performances in the Bundesliga this season. 

According to the Mirror, the South West London outfit are the frontrunners for the Hamburg starlet, after previously being rebuffed by the 17-year-old in the summer in lieu of a preference for game time in his development.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

The striker rose to prominence after the Euro U17 Championships, where his inspired performances first attracted the interest of such aformentioned prestigious clubs. 

Despite initially commiting to the German outfit, it is now thought his courtship has been won, with Chelsea close to completing a deal.

However, it is clear Hamburg will not let the teenager leave without a fight, with Club President Heribert Bruchhagen having previously said: "He will stay with us. His advisor Jürgen Milewski has promised me and sporting director Jens Todt.

"He will develop with us.”

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/GettyImages

Hamburg's manager Markus Gisdol was also desperate to keep the player, saying: "It is no secret, he is a great talent, and we must keep him with us. He can be a great player."

In spite of the Club's previous protestations, all signs point to Arp agreeing terms with the Blues, and becoming the next young prodigy attempting to break through the infamously solid Stamford Bridge ranks.

