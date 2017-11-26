Cristiano Ronaldo 'Furious' After Lionel Messi's Lucrative New Barcelona Contract

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted angrily to the news that Lionel Messi has signed such a lucrative new contract with Barcelona, according to a report in Diario Gol.

The Argentine talisman put pen to paper on a new three-year deal to end constant speculation over his future.

Ronaldo is said to be furious that Messi secured a salary of €640,000-a-week, which equates to €100m over the course of the contract.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The Real Madrid forward reportedly earns just over €400,000 a week, now a considerably lower wage than his rival.

Ronaldo, like Messi, is also under contract at the Bernabeu until 2021.

The 30-year-old recently admitted that he is unsure whether he and Ronaldo, who routinely compete for the Ballon d'Or, will ever be friends.

"I don't know if we will be [friends in the future]. Friendship is built through spending time together and getting to know each other," he told Marca.

European Golden Shoe winners in last decade:

07/08: Ronaldo 🇵🇹

08/09: Forlan 🇺🇾

09/10: Messi 🇦🇷

10/11: Ronaldo 🇵🇹

11/12: Messi 🇦🇷

12/13: Messi 🇦🇷

13/14: Ronaldo 🇵🇹 / Suarez 🇺🇾

14/15: Ronaldo 🇵🇹

15/16: Suarez 🇺🇾

16/17: Messi 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/oiC5QhrPN0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 25, 2017

"We have no relationship, mainly because we only see each other at awards ceremonies and that's the only time we speak. Everything is fine, but our lives don't cross over very often."

He added: "There are many great players around today who can win the Ballon d'Or. In recent years there have just been two, but now players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Luis Suarez can compete for that award."

Messi won his fourth European Golden Shoe award on Friday, drawing him level with his Real Madrid counterpart. Ronaldo could also match Messi's total Ballon d'Ors if he is awarded his fifth in January.