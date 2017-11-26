Fans Call for Romelu Lukaku to Be Banned Over Incident in Manchester United's Win Over Brighton

Romelu Lukaku is facing calls to be banned from a number of fans on social media for his actions in the lead up to Ashley Young's goal that handed Manchester United a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

As Young's shot deflected off Brighton defender Lewis Dunk to hand Jose Mourinho's side the win, many fans believed that they saw Lukaku aim two kicks at Dunk's Brighton teammate Gaeten Bong.

Many supporters were quick to air their frustrations at the £75m striker on social media in the aftermath of the incident, with many suggesting that a retrospective ban could be coming the way of the striker if match referee Neil Swarbrick confirms he did not see the incident.

Since moving to Old Trafford in the summer, Lukaku has scored twelve goals in twenty appearances across all competitions.

If the Belgian was to receive a retrospective ban for his kick, he could potentially miss United's clash with league leaders and local rivals Mancheser City in three league games time.

There's also trips to Watford and Arsenal to be played between now and the Manchester Derby in the domestic schedule, although the final game of the Champions League group stages at home to CSKA Moscow the midweek before the derby would remain unaffected by any ban.