French Football Expert Says Julian Draxler Has the Option of Joining Liverpool Next Year

By 90Min
November 26, 2017

Julian Draxler leaving Paris Saint-Germain to join Liverpool is a huge possibility, according to French football expert Julien Laurens.

Laurens also believes that the choice, as it relates to a preferred destination, will be up to the player.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

Draxler signed for PSG from Wolfsburg last January and has scored 12 goals in 39 appearances since joining the club. But Laurens reckons the Ligue 1 side may consider offloading him in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

“I’m not sure about the loan. I think they might have to sell him because of the rules of Financial Fair Play,” he said to ESPN FC (H/T Express).


“We know how much they have spent in the summer and although the news this week has been pretty positive coming from UEFA and Financial Faiy Play.

“But they still feel like they need to sell in January to balance the books even more if you want.

“Draxler is probably the player with the highest value in that squad along with Angel Di Maria and you could easily see one of them two, plus Lucas Moura, or Hatem Ben Arfa being sold in the winter in January.

“I think Draxler has a lot of clubs that like him, Liverpool for example. 

“It was either PSG or Liverpool when he joined a bit more than a year ago and he chose PSG. So maybe Liverpool is an option for him.

“I think going back to Germany might be an option, Bayern Munich for example need players who can play wide because (Arjen) Robben and (Franck) Ribery obviously are not getting any younger.

“I think he will have the choice if he wants to go.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters