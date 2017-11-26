French Football Expert Says Julian Draxler Has the Option of Joining Liverpool Next Year

Julian Draxler leaving Paris Saint-Germain to join Liverpool is a huge possibility, according to French football expert Julien Laurens.

Laurens also believes that the choice, as it relates to a preferred destination, will be up to the player.

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

Draxler signed for PSG from Wolfsburg last January and has scored 12 goals in 39 appearances since joining the club. But Laurens reckons the Ligue 1 side may consider offloading him in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

“I’m not sure about the loan. I think they might have to sell him because of the rules of Financial Fair Play,” he said to ESPN FC (H/T Express).





“We know how much they have spent in the summer and although the news this week has been pretty positive coming from UEFA and Financial Faiy Play.

Liverpool and Arsenal to battle for Julian Draxler with PSG star unable to earn a starting role under Unai Emery https://t.co/Y7GVTsVeJe pic.twitter.com/xh8aLH2jcm — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 26, 2017

“But they still feel like they need to sell in January to balance the books even more if you want.

“Draxler is probably the player with the highest value in that squad along with Angel Di Maria and you could easily see one of them two, plus Lucas Moura, or Hatem Ben Arfa being sold in the winter in January.

“I think Draxler has a lot of clubs that like him, Liverpool for example.

“It was either PSG or Liverpool when he joined a bit more than a year ago and he chose PSG. So maybe Liverpool is an option for him.

“I think going back to Germany might be an option, Bayern Munich for example need players who can play wide because (Arjen) Robben and (Franck) Ribery obviously are not getting any younger.

“I think he will have the choice if he wants to go.”